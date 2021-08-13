Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Down 95.7% in July

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

