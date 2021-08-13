Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 59,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 million and a PE ratio of 1.80. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

