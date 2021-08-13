GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,683 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

