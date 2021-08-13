GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 8,026 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $25,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 787,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.80. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

