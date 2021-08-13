GWM Advisors LLC Buys 16,220 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 197.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.08. 121,493 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.44. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.