GWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,473 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5,867.2% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 831,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 817,356 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,126,000 after acquiring an additional 810,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 724,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after buying an additional 659,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 571,190 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.