GWM Advisors LLC Has $25.52 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.04. 787,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.