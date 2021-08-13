GWM Advisors LLC Has $31.52 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.