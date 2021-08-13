GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $445.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $448.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.