GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 32.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 150,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.98. 3,776,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $357.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

