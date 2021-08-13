GWM Advisors LLC Sells 11,335 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.