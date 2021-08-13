GWM Advisors LLC Sells 143,776 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,776 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.