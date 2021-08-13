Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 994.7% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

