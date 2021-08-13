Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 994.7% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
About Haitian International
