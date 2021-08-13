Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HHFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.33 ($26.27).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HHFA opened at €19.38 ($22.80) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 12-month high of €22.90 ($26.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.