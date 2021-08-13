Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 30.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

Shares of HMSO stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 36.45 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,332,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.41. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

