Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sabre were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sabre by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

