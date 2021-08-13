Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $269.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

