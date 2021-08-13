Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $149,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $340.68 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

