Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.