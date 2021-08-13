Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $220,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

