Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $632,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 30.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Deere & Company by 143.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $188.43 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

