Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,388 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,194,000.

SCHZ opened at $54.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72.

