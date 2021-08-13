Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 139 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of LH opened at $300.52 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $304.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

