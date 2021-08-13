Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 7,047 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

EMR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

