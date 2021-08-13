Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of HDIUF opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

