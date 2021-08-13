Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $43,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,953,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of RAMP opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

