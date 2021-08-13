Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $58,000 Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

