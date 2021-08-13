Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 842 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 133,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

