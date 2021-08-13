Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

