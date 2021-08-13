Harmony (ONE) Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $40.19 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00094644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00900184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,136,886,862 coins and its circulating supply is 10,434,062,862 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.