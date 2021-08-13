Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 258,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

