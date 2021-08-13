Head-To-Head Contrast: Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $988.76 million 11.90 -$165.15 million ($3.15) -66.65 AppLovin $1.45 billion 14.31 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Wix.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -27.78% -87.95% -12.56% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wix.com and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 3 13 0 2.81 AppLovin 1 1 10 0 2.75

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $296.06, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $76.27, indicating a potential upside of 33.91%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Wix.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

