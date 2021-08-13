Head-To-Head Survey: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 68.58 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -7.08 Abcam $327.81 million 14.13 $15.76 million $0.21 97.29

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abcam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.22%. Abcam has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Abcam.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -496.04% -133.68% -34.94% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Abcam beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.