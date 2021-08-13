Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

