Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Holdings Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.94 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

