Healthcare Trust of America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,878 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,898% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.94 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.