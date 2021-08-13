Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 200.84% and a negative net margin of 2,362.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,938. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

