HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €89.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.13 ($106.04).

HFG stock opened at €81.46 ($95.84) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

