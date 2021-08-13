Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €87.06 ($102.42) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.