Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

HRTX stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.84.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

