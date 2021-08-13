Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.33.

NYSE HRC opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

