Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

