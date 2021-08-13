HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.40.

HFC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 60,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.78. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

