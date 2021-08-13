Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $323.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

