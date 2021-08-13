Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,251. The company has a market capitalization of $394.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

