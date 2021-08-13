Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.55

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Shares of HKXCY stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HKXCY. lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

