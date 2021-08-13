Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 937,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

