Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $36,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 9,012,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,895,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.63.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.