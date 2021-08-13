Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,838,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 218,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,320. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

