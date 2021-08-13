Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 748,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

